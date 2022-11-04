Birthdays
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the leaders on the court for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will not be hitting the hardwood during the first game of the season Monday against Delaware State due to a one-game suspension.

According to the school, the NCAA has handed down a one-game suspension for senior Justyn Mutts’ participation in a non-NCAA certified event earlier in the year during the pre-NBA Draft process.

He will continue to practice with the team and is scheduled to play against Lehigh Thursday.

