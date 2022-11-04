Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Yankee Candle owner to close Forest facility at the end of the year

(PRNewswire)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Newell Brands facility in Forest will be closing at the end of the year, affecting 187 employees.

Newell Brands is the owner of Yankee Candle.

A WoodWick spokesperson confirmed the closure with a statement.

“WoodWick has made the difficult decision to close our facility in Forest, VA the end of 2022. We are deeply appreciative of our incredible employees for their service and those directly impacted by the closure will receive transition support and work placement assistance.”

WoodWick spokesperson

The warn notice from the Virginia Unemployment Commission shows the notice date was November 1, with the impact date of December 31.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Jerrod Brown photo
Police continue search for man who stole police car and guns in Pulaski
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Matthew Griffin mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

Latest News

Pulaski Search For Man Who Stole Police Car Continues
Pulaski Police Search For Man Who Stole Police Car Continues
Roanoke Catholic Students Participate In Mock Debate
Roanoke Catholic Students Participate In Mock Debate
Danville Police Department Hosts Open House Of New Headquarters
Danville Police Department Hosts Open House Of New Headquarters
Number Of People Seeking Help For Opioid Crisis Increases
Number Of People Seeking Help For Opioid Crisis Increases