Yankee Candle owner to close Forest facility at the end of the year

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Newell Brands facility in Forest will be closing at the end of the year, affecting 187 employees.

Newell Brands is the owner of Yankee Candle.

A WoodWick spokesperson confirmed the closure with a statement.

“WoodWick has made the difficult decision to close our facility in Forest, VA the end of 2022. We are deeply appreciative of our incredible employees for their service and those directly impacted by the closure will receive transition support and work placement assistance.”

The warn notice from the Virginia Unemployment Commission shows the notice date was November 1, with the impact date of December 31.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.