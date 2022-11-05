Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

(KOSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department reports that roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash just southwest of downtown Denver.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash early Friday morning.

Authorities say slick roads after overnight snow was the likely cause of the mass collision. Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the highway as tow trucks moved inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

The roads have now reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Jerrod Brown mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

Latest News

VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
Lane reopened after overnight bridge repair on I-81
Federal loan announced for improvements on I-81
A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in Botetourt County... 11.3.22
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt