100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department reports that roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash just southwest of downtown Denver.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash early Friday morning.

Authorities say slick roads after overnight snow was the likely cause of the mass collision. Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the highway as tow trucks moved inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

The roads have now reopened.

