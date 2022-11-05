Birthdays
Andrew Jackson School museum opens

Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the...
Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the unveiling of the museum.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson School museum is officially open.

The museum is located in the Luray Rec Center and is a visual tour of the school’s history.

Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the unveiling.

One former student says the Andrew Jackson School was open from 1926 to 1960, but it only went to the 11th grade.

“Our parents went to the school board and said 11th grade is not enough for our children,” Audrey Tutt-Smith said. “At that time the school board decided to pay tuition, room, and board for us to go to Manasses.”

Earlier this year the Andrew Jackson School received a historical marker at the Luray Rec Center. Today, community members got to take a tour of the museum. Tutt-Smith said she hopes to preserve the history of the school and show just how far they have come.

”We are not trying to change history. We are just making history right. Through this museum hopefully, people will be able to see where we started and where we are now,” Tutt-Smith said.

Tutt-Smith said she hopes with the museum’s opening, more people come forward with stories and information about the school’s history to add to the museum.

“In this museum, we do have interchangeable cabinets that when people give us more information we will display that information,” Tutt-Smith said.

Before the museum was unveiled, a ceremony was held recognizing former students of the school and sharing the legacy of the school.

“It means a lot not just to me but the whole community and the whole town and county,” Tutt-Smith said.

