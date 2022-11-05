Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

((Source: CNN))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters have blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 United Nations climate meeting in Egypt.

Protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes in the demonstration Saturday.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Jerrod Brown mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

Latest News

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before
Warren Buffett’s firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
WDBJ7 photo
Hokies football downed by Georgia Tech, 28-27