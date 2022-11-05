Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters have blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 United Nations climate meeting in Egypt.

Protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes in the demonstration Saturday.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

