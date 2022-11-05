Cloudy with occasional showers is the trend this weekend

Light rain/drizzle continues for Saturday

Rain chance continues for Sunday too

Unseasonably warm air continues into the start of next week

CLOUDY AND DAMP AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Starting off our weekend with some light rain/drizzle all in front of an approaching cold front. Patchy, dense fog also is developing so be careful for that Saturday morning drive. Spotty showers will continue throughout the day. Key word is ‘spotty,’ so some spots will stay dry to start the weekend. Even when it’s not raining it will still look gloomy as clouds will continue to stay stretched across the viewing area.

We are tracking an increase in winds this afternoon where gusts could reach 25+ MPH.

Winds will be breezy today with gusts around 25-30 MPH. (WDBJ7)

As the front heads closer to us, we can expect a few more showers into Sunday morning-afternoon with the opportunity for some heavy pockets of rain at times. We aren’t calling for a complete washout as showers will come and go at times, but have the umbrella handy! The better chance to see rain on Sunday would be during the first half of the day. Drier air tries to move in by dinnertime Sunday.

It will be gloomy outdoors as showers will come and go at times throughout the weekend. (WDBJ7)

The rain showers won’t impact our temperatures though! The above normal temperature trend will continue during this weekend as upper-level ridging takes place. Morning temperatures will be mild and even considered warm for some hometowns where we will start off in the 50s and low 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s for most. These warmer temperatures also continue to start off next week!

CLOCKS BACK!

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! Set those clocks back one hour before heading to bed tonight. Our sunrise and set will be an hour before now. Here’s the new sunset time for the next 3 weeks.

Clocks go back one hour tonight! Here's a look at our sunset times. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Looks like we could hit some record breaking heat for our Monday as afternoon highs will be in the 70s and even low 80s!

Monday's highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal! There is a chance we could break our daily high record on that day. (WDBJ7)

Drier conditions are on tap Monday so a great day to get outdoors before cooler air tries to move in by Tuesday. Right now Tuesday will feature temps in the 60s with lows dropping back down into the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has their eyes on two systems out in the Atlantic. We will continue to monitor the evolvement of these systems!

Two systems in the Atlantic have the potential to become named storms. (WDBJ7)

