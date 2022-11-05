Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Cloudy with occasional showers is the trend this weekend

First weekend of November won’t feel like it though! Afternoon highs reading in the upper 60s/70s for most
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Light rain/drizzle continues for Saturday
  • Rain chance continues for Sunday too
  • Unseasonably warm air continues into the start of next week

CLOUDY AND DAMP AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Starting off our weekend with some light rain/drizzle all in front of an approaching cold front. Patchy, dense fog also is developing so be careful for that Saturday morning drive. Spotty showers will continue throughout the day. Key word is ‘spotty,’ so some spots will stay dry to start the weekend. Even when it’s not raining it will still look gloomy as clouds will continue to stay stretched across the viewing area.

We are tracking an increase in winds this afternoon where gusts could reach 25+ MPH.

Winds will be breezy today with gusts around 25-30 MPH.
Winds will be breezy today with gusts around 25-30 MPH.(WDBJ7)

As the front heads closer to us, we can expect a few more showers into Sunday morning-afternoon with the opportunity for some heavy pockets of rain at times. We aren’t calling for a complete washout as showers will come and go at times, but have the umbrella handy! The better chance to see rain on Sunday would be during the first half of the day. Drier air tries to move in by dinnertime Sunday.

It will be gloomy outdoors as showers will come and go at times throughout the weekend.
It will be gloomy outdoors as showers will come and go at times throughout the weekend.(WDBJ7)

The rain showers won’t impact our temperatures though! The above normal temperature trend will continue during this weekend as upper-level ridging takes place. Morning temperatures will be mild and even considered warm for some hometowns where we will start off in the 50s and low 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s for most. These warmer temperatures also continue to start off next week!

CLOCKS BACK!

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! Set those clocks back one hour before heading to bed tonight. Our sunrise and set will be an hour before now. Here’s the new sunset time for the next 3 weeks.

Clocks go back one hour tonight! Here's a look at our sunset times.
Clocks go back one hour tonight! Here's a look at our sunset times.(WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Looks like we could hit some record breaking heat for our Monday as afternoon highs will be in the 70s and even low 80s!

Monday's highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal! There is a chance we could break our daily...
Monday's highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal! There is a chance we could break our daily high record on that day.(WDBJ7)

Drier conditions are on tap Monday so a great day to get outdoors before cooler air tries to move in by Tuesday. Right now Tuesday will feature temps in the 60s with lows dropping back down into the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has their eyes on two systems out in the Atlantic. We will continue to monitor the evolvement of these systems!

Two systems in the Atlantic have the potential to become named storms.
Two systems in the Atlantic have the potential to become named storms.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrod Brown mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

A front will bring us a few spotty showers this weekend.
Rain chances increase for our weekend
We will stay cloudy throughout the weekend with the chance for showers at times.
Full Forecast: Warmer Than Normal Trend Continues; Spotty Rain Builds
Friday starts off cloudy, but we'll see more sunshine this afternoon.
Friday, November 4 Morning FastCast
A few showers, mist and drizzle are possible this weekend.
Dry to close out our work week, but a cold front is on the way