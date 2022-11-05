Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new.

“This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc.

The previous re-zoning application which included almost 70 total apartments and townhomes was shot down by city council in October 2021.

Now Fralin’s team has submitted an amended re-zoning application, involving 29 townhomes.

“The plan kind of migrated after getting some feedback from the first go-round. It was talking a lot about the density, the traffic issues and just a lot of concerns from our community,” said Ratcliffe.

On Friday, the R.P. Fralin, Inc. team met with more than 50 residents of the surrounding neighborhoods. Even with the changes, concerns remain. Including the plan to only re-zone just over three acres of the almost eight acre property.

“Mr. Fralin is only asking to zone part of the property. The back part of the property he would leave in R-7, which I feel gives him an opening to come back and ask for re-zoning later,” said Cathy Greenberg, a resident of the Oak Hill neighborhood.

The project also includes only two entrances into the town house area, residents would only be allowed to turn right onto Brandon Avenue.

“The fact that there is no left turn out of the development is difficult and I think it will cause additional traffic,” said Greenberg.

Residents have been thankful that Fralin’s team has included them in this process, which will continue to be a top priority for the team as they move forward.

“Our main points will be shared with the development team, our management, and we do take those into high consideration and hope that we can continue to make compromises with the community,” said Brittany Bennett, customer care coordinator at R. Fralin homes.

Bennett said even though the application has already been submitted, there can still be changes made depending on what concerns the residents continue to have.

This is an ongoing process, with further discussion at next week’s Roanoke City Planning Commission. As residents continue to voice concerns, the Fralin team is hoping to have another community meeting in December.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.