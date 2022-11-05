Birthdays
Historic 9-11 flag honored at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Fire Department
Lynchburg Fire Department(wdbj)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A group of veterans, family members, emergency services and law enforcement gathered at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg to honor those killed on September 11, 2001. Visitors stood at the foot of the American Flag that flew over the World Trade Center.

The Lynchburg Fire Department raised the red, white and blue over City Hall for 9 minutes and 11 seconds while the Military Order of The Purple Heart and others watched.

“A good slogan is never forget, whether they fell or wounded in the military or combat. If we don’t remember them now and pass it on to our children and grandchildren, they’ll be forgotten,” says Clifton Krantz, Commander of The Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The flag has been traveling around Virginia all week long and will be in Appomattox County for a ceremony Saturday morning.

