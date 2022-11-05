Birthdays
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

(Source: Fuzz Dyer/Ishaqbin Hirola Conservancy/CNN)
By Evelyne Musambi
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain. The report released Friday says the worst-affected ecosystems include areas that are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions.

The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

