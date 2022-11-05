Non-profit World Help is changing the world with a new distribution center in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) -Non-Profit organization World Help is celebrating 31 years of service throughout the community and the world. Their biggest accomplishment to date-a new distribution center.

“When you have the name of a Christian humanitarian organization, when your name is World Help, you don’t need to be standing on the sidelines, you need to be getting involved,” says Vernon Brewer, Founder of World Help

The organization welcomed stakeholders and family to tour the all-new 20,000 square foot space. Now the organization will no longer have to outsource facilities to hold supplies. They will be able to send even more food, water, clothes, medicine and gear to millions of people across the world.

“Can you even imagine the impact this warehouse is going to have, how many more lives were going to be able to save and change?” says Noel Yeatts, President of World Help

The organization partnered with global partner, Jagen Nzunguri, to provide resources to the country of Burundi, an East African country stricken with poverty

Nzunguri states “Through World Help, visiting their different partners around the world. So, they came to Africa, East Africa Burundi and I was able to meet with one World Help staff. He told me what they do and while visiting my program, my ministry. From that day until today we’ve become partners.”

Nzunguri feeds hundreds of kids in Burundi though partnership and ministry, a blessing he says, started with having faith " Make an Impact, it doesn’t require much. You got to start with where you are and what you have and start reaching out.”

As of early November, the warehouse has 15 truckloads worth of materials that are going to be sent to families all across the U.S and the World.

