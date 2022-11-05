Birthdays
Person in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke

Roanoke Police report that the incident happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave.
Roanoke Police report that the incident happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke.

Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

Authorities say no one has been taken into custody.

Check back with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

