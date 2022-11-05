Person in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke.

Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

Authorities say no one has been taken into custody.

Check back with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.