Person in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke.
Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital.
Authorities say no one has been taken into custody.
Check back with WDBJ7 as this story develops.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.