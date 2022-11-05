Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Two taken to hospital after early morning Bedford crash

Credit: Bedford Fire Department
Credit: Bedford Fire Department(Credit: Bedford Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road.

The Bedford Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 4:12 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Before arriving, units were told there was one person who had been confirmed ejected and the other trapped in the vehicle. Medical care was provided immediately when units got to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Jerrod Brown mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Saturday Morning Digital News Update - November 5, 2022
Saturday Morning Digital News Update - November 5, 2022
Roanoke Police report that the incident happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave.
Man taken to hospital after being shot in downtown Roanoke overnight
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 5, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 5, 2022