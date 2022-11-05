Two taken to hospital after early morning Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road.

The Bedford Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 4:12 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Before arriving, units were told there was one person who had been confirmed ejected and the other trapped in the vehicle. Medical care was provided immediately when units got to the scene.

