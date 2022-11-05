Birthdays
Warren Buffett’s firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop

(KOLO)
By Josh Funk
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $2.7 billion loss Saturday as the paper value of its investment portfolio fell during the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico.

Buffett has long said Berkshire Hathaway’s operating earnings are a better measure of its performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings jumped 20% to $7.76 billion and easily topped Wall Street expectations.

Geico’s performance was hurt by the soaring cost of used cars and car parts that it had to pay for in its claims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

