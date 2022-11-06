Craig Co. Schools closed on Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off.

According to an announcement by the group on Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”

All buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized during this time. Due to Election Day being on Tuesday, students will not be back until Wednesday.

