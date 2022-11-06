Birthdays
Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

The person was located less than a mile from their Indian Trail home.
The deputy and his K-9, Justice, were able to safely locate the missing person.
The deputy and his K-9, Justice, were able to safely locate the missing person.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left their family’s home and did not return for an extended period of time.

A deputy and his bloodhound, Justice, were called to the home. There, Justice was provided with an object that contained the missing person’s scent.

The dog and deputy safely found the missing person less than a mile from the home, and reunited them with family.

UCSO noted that a free service is available to the public, known as ‘Project Lifesaver,’ that can help with similar situation.

Through the program, local families can receive low-profile bracelets that can be tracked if a loved one goes missing.

For more information about Project Lifesaver, call the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789.

