Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City.

Today was the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 this evening.

Many showed up to cast their ballot at Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.

The Director of Elections Andrew Cochran said over 6,100 people voted early as of noon on Saturday, with over 2,400 mail-in ballots cast.

Mark Holman Jr. was voting for the first time in Roanoke after living in the Star City for 7 years.

“I felt the unction to vote. It’s alright as we know. And pretty much it’s a lot that’s going on,” said Holman Jr. “Different issues, different circumstances. A lot that’s going on in our city and I feel that just by me coming out and voting. I can make a difference on that.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be open at 6 am.

“Be sure to bring your ID. There’s acceptable forms other than photo ID the list is on our website,” said Cochran.

You can only vote in the precinct in which you are registered.

“And also if you’re not familiar with the sample ballot, you may want to take a moment to do that. It’s a very full ballot as I mentioned there are 13 candidates on the ballot,” explained Cochran. “So, if you’re seeing that for the first time on election day that may be a little overwhelming. So, you might want to do a little bit of research about those people you can to vote for.”

11 candidates are running for Roanoke City Council and two for Virginia House of Representatives here at home.

