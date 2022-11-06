Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day on Tuesday

Early Voting ends
Early Voting ends(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City.

Today was the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 this evening.

Many showed up to cast their ballot at Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.

The Director of Elections Andrew Cochran said over 6,100 people voted early as of noon on Saturday, with over 2,400 mail-in ballots cast.

Mark Holman Jr. was voting for the first time in Roanoke after living in the Star City for 7 years.

“I felt the unction to vote. It’s alright as we know. And pretty much it’s a lot that’s going on,” said Holman Jr. “Different issues, different circumstances. A lot that’s going on in our city and I feel that just by me coming out and voting. I can make a difference on that.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be open at 6 am.

“Be sure to bring your ID. There’s acceptable forms other than photo ID the list is on our website,” said Cochran.

You can only vote in the precinct in which you are registered.

“And also if you’re not familiar with the sample ballot, you may want to take a moment to do that. It’s a very full ballot as I mentioned there are 13 candidates on the ballot,” explained Cochran. “So, if you’re seeing that for the first time on election day that may be a little overwhelming. So, you might want to do a little bit of research about those people you can to vote for.”

11 candidates are running for Roanoke City Council and two for Virginia House of Representatives here at home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Jerrod Brown mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns

Latest News

Vote
Danville encourages voting by offering free bus service on Election Day
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
9th District Candidate Profile Taysha DeVaughn
Candidate Profile: Taysha DeVaughan for 9th Congressional District
Roanoke Catholic Students have mock debate
Roanoke Catholic students tackle national issues in mock debate