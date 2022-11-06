Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Lynchburg Police investigate malicious wounding incident

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident.

Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday night, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street.

While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street who had been shot.

When police arrived on Buchannan Street, they found a man who had been shot in the leg and a vehicle that had been shot at.

Police say officers on Pierce Street also found a house that was hit by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported at the house.

The male victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Roanoke Police report that the incident happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave.
Man taken to hospital after being shot in downtown Roanoke overnight
WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones

Latest News

One person injured after tractor trailer accident on Interstate 81
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 6, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 6, 2022
Showery and very mild today.
Sunday, November 6 - Weather Outlook
Weekend News Bulletin 11/5/22
Weekend News Bulletin 11/5/22