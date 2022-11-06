Lynchburg Police investigate malicious wounding incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident.

Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday night, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street.

While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street who had been shot.

When police arrived on Buchannan Street, they found a man who had been shot in the leg and a vehicle that had been shot at.

Police say officers on Pierce Street also found a house that was hit by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported at the house.

The male victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

