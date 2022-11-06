Birthdays
One person injured after tractor trailer accident on Interstate 81

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer flipped on its side on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

According to Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to an accident at mile marker 158 southbound around one Sunday morning.

While crews were in route, dispatch was advised the truck was on its side with fire showing and the driver had climbed out.

Crews were able to put the fire out.

The driver was transported with minor injuries.

The lanes are now cleared and back open.

