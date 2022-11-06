Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Trial set for re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A federal trial for a Virginia Civil War re-enactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year.

Gerald Leonard Drake had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16. But The Winchester Star reports a judge ordered last week that proceedings be rescheduled for July.

Drake was charged last month and has pleaded not guilty. He’s being held without bond, though his attorney has asked a judge to consider releasing him pre-trial.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Roanoke Police report that the incident happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave.
Man taken to hospital after being shot in downtown Roanoke overnight
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

Latest News

Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
One person injured after tractor trailer accident on Interstate 81
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 6, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 6, 2022