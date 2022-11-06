Trial set for re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A federal trial for a Virginia Civil War re-enactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year.

Gerald Leonard Drake had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16. But The Winchester Star reports a judge ordered last week that proceedings be rescheduled for July.

Drake was charged last month and has pleaded not guilty. He’s being held without bond, though his attorney has asked a judge to consider releasing him pre-trial.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.