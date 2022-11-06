Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Radford

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Radford, Hundreds of people gathered to fight for an end to Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place in Bisset Park this afternoon.

People walked with different color flowers - each representing something different from people who have lost loved ones to the disease, to caregivers and others.

The event raised more than 50 thousand dollars in the fight against the disease.

Our very own WDBJ7′s Sophia Borrelli MC the event.

