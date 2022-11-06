Birthdays
Wilson, Jets’ defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

Credit: MGN graphics
By Dennis Waszak Jr.
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift the New York Jets to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win but couldn’t manage much against the Jets. His deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis was knocked away by rookie Sauce Gardner.

It also ended the Bills’ four-game winning streak.

The Jets even overcame a brief delay in the second half when an overhead camera malfunctioned.

WDBJ7
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

