Community leaders urging the public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program.

“I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to support and share and change the mindset in some of the things that are happening,” Says Dr. James Camm, Bishop and Director of One Community One Voice.

Dr. Camm believes that the most recent shootings in the city are gang related and with resources like job trainings, the crime rate will start to decrease.

The organization plans to team up with law enforcement for a community walk- around on Wednesday, November 9th.

