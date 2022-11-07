Birthdays
Food Lion offers grocery discount for Veterans’ Day

(Submitted photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY, NC (WDBJ) - Food Lion grocery stores will offer a 10% discount Friday, Nov. 11, to all active-duty military and veterans to “show appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces,” according to the company.

“During this annual federal holiday, we extend this savings to our active-duty military and veterans as a way to help them save money while honoring their brave service,” said company President Meg Ham. “Our military veterans represent the towns and cities we serve, and Food Lion is committed to caring for and honoring our hometown heroes.”

To receive the discount at its more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill.

This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

In 2019, Food Lion Feeds announced a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families by providing them with critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year.

