Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging.

Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.

For those families who have children with special needs diagnoses or significant medical conditions, they are offering eight free stand-alone virtual webinars from the Nurturing Parenting® program.

Family Wellness Roanoke also offers virtual workshops from the Active Parenting program that covers children from birth to 17 years of age. These workshops give parents the opportunity to learn new skills to help their children successfully move from one stage of development to the next.

For more information, including registering to attend any of the parenting webinars and workshops, visit fwroanoke.org

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.