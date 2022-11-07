Birthdays
How to maintain your weight during the holiday season

Holiday fitness
Holiday fitness(wdbj)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) -Thanksgiving and Christmas are around the corner, and some people are going to be looking for ways to shed access weight throughout the holiday season.

The Center for Disease Control says that steady weight loss averages 1 to 2 pounds per week. The CDC also states that losing 5 to 10% of total body weight is likely to produce health benefits such as improved blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels.

“Mentally don’t be so upset with yourself, for indulging a little bit in the holidays. Just make sure you get your steps in every day. Start exercises that incorporate the full body like burpees or pushups,” says Cody Tatlock, Assistant Fitness Director of Workout Anytime Lynchburg.

Tatlock also suggest taking time in-between workouts and track daily steps to monitor improvements in workouts.

