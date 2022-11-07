“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community.

Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two organizations have identified through the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey low percentages of middle (52.6%) and high (43.0%) school aged youth reporting they agree or strongly agree that they feel like they matter to people in their community.

Knowing that youth feel connected to their community is a strong protective factor, the Resiliency Collective decided to make this a focus for the next few years.

