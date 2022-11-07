JLARC report documents learning loss during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative and Review Commission confirms what parents, students, teachers and administrators already knew.

“The pandemic was an unprecedented disruption for K-12 students and staff,” a JLARC staffer told lawmakers Monday morning. But the report went further, documenting a steep decline in student achievement, in fourth-grade math and reading skills, for example.

“Those are appalling numbers,” said Del. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan).

“Every single group of students in Virginia lost, and they lost at a bigger rate than any other state,” said Virginia Education Secretary Aimee Guidera. “We have to change that.”

As students returned to the classroom, the report said behavioral problems increased, and so did chronic absenteeism and mental health issues.

More teachers have been leaving the profession, and fewer are entering the workforce.

“It’s hard to be a teacher right now. We interacted with a lot of them,” said JLARC Associate Director Justin Brown. “It’s a sobering message. The people we really need to get the students out of this are having a really tough time.”

The report included targeted recommendations such as additional support for low-performing schools, and signing and retention bonuses for classroom teachers and assistants.

“We need to figure out what we need to do better as a state to fix the problem,” said Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton).

“I hope that there is a substantial, meaningful position by the governor in the budget to fund these schools,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William Co.).

The report indicated that SOL results in reading and math have started to rebound, but are still below pre-pandemic levels.

The JLARC report said improvement will take time, perhaps three to five years before student achievement is back to where it was before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.