Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to win 2nd NASCAR championship

(KY3)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano.

Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season.

It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018.

Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation

