LewisGale Montgomery celebrating expansion of women’s center

generic health
generic health(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - LewisGale Montgomery is celebrating the expansion of its women’s center.

The facility has a new canopy out front, and will have $1M worth of capital projects inside the women’s center.

LewisGale says these upgrades should take about six months to complete.

The center is also adding midwifery services.

“Montgomery is growing. We know that the community needs more, wants more and we want to be there to meet their service so being open to the women’s center and really growing is going to help the community,” said Lisa Carson, Chief Nursing Officer.

The new canopy was part of a $400K project to revamp the women’s center.

