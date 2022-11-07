Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside of a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment

Police were notified Monday morning that he died. Police say the man’s identity will be released when his next of kin is notified. No one has been arrested at the time.

Police say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

