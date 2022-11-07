Birthdays
Piedmont Arts is bringing poetry to middle and high school students

Poetry to Lift Us Up program
Poetry to Lift Us Up program(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts in Martinsville is taking engaging poetry workshops to students in the area.

The Harvest Youth Board recently gave $5,000 to Piedmont Arts to help fund their new Poetry to Lift us Up program.

The program was started this year as an effort to improve literacy rates in Middle and High School students.

Well known poets such as Roscoe Burnems, a national Slam poetry winner, visit different schools in Henry County and Martinsville each month to hold interactive poetry workshops for the students.

“They felt like they were meditating while they were doing it and they liked it. They were zoned out of everything around them and it just felt very peaceful. These were the things that the kids were saying at the end of it, so it was really beautiful,” said Sarah Short, education coordinator for Piedmont Arts.

As a result of the program, administrators at Martinsville High School are starting a poetry club for students.

Piedmont Arts hopes to soon expand the program to elementary students.

