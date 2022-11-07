Record-breaking heat today with tropical rain Friday
Afternoon highs reading in the upper 70s and lower 80s for many hometowns
- Increasing sunshine with record warmth today
- Dry through much of the workweek
- Tropics could bring rain by Friday
MONDAY
Looks like we will likely hit some record-breaking heat for our Monday as afternoon highs will be in the 70s and even low 80s! Skies should turn partly to mostly sunny and it may feel a little muggy for early November.
Drier conditions are on tap Monday so a great day to get outdoors before cooler air tries to move in by Tuesday.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY
Tuesday (Election Day) will feature high temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky. We’ll stay dry until late in the week as we’re watching a tropical system which could through rain our way to end the week. Don’t forget about the full lunar eclipse happening early Tuesday morning. The full eclipse begins around 5:17 AM and maximum eclipse is at 5:59 AM.
Wednesday and Thursday with feature highs in the 50s and 60s. Expect increasing cloud cover on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY
The National Hurricane Center has their eyes on two systems out in the Atlantic. It’s the one closest to the U.S. that may end up impacting the southeast U.S. and may even bring a soaking rain to much of the eastern half of the country.
