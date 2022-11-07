Record-breaking heat today with tropical rain Friday

Increasing sunshine with record warmth today

Dry through much of the workweek

Tropics could bring rain by Friday

MONDAY

Looks like we will likely hit some record-breaking heat for our Monday as afternoon highs will be in the 70s and even low 80s! Skies should turn partly to mostly sunny and it may feel a little muggy for early November.

Temperatures soar this afternoon leading to near record highs.

Drier conditions are on tap Monday so a great day to get outdoors before cooler air tries to move in by Tuesday.

Increasing sunshine with record breaking highs possible. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Tuesday (Election Day) will feature high temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky. We’ll stay dry until late in the week as we’re watching a tropical system which could through rain our way to end the week. Don’t forget about the full lunar eclipse happening early Tuesday morning. The full eclipse begins around 5:17 AM and maximum eclipse is at 5:59 AM.

The full lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday Morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday with feature highs in the 50s and 60s. Expect increasing cloud cover on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

The National Hurricane Center has their eyes on two systems out in the Atlantic. It’s the one closest to the U.S. that may end up impacting the southeast U.S. and may even bring a soaking rain to much of the eastern half of the country.

A tropical system may bring rain to the region Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

