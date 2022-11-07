Birthdays
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke.

The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.

The band Fuzzy Logic will play, and there will be food trucks, vendors, beer and wine bar and an invitation to wear your best ‘80s outfit.

Watch the video to see Mendy Flynn, the museum’s executive director, preview the event, and click here for more info.

