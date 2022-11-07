Roanoke’s City council meets to discuss recent gun violence prevention efforts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s City council heard the results of recent gun violence prevention efforts at Monday afternoon’s meeting. The reports come after Roanoke experienced two shootings this past weekend.

Roanoke’s Chief of Police reported that officers responded to four shootings with injuries in October. The organization ‘Groceries not Guns’ collected more than 150 firearms at this past year’s event.

The president of the NAACP Roanoke branch spoke at Monday’s meeting and explained how the ongoing violence is an epidemic.

”It is a community problem,” Dr. Brenda Hale said. “We have individuals that can do what we can do within our realm, but it’s going to take the whole community.”

The council also renamed the Roanoke City jail to the Roanoke City adult detention center.

A full agenda of Monday’s meeting can be found here.

