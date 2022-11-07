Rock band “Foreigner” coming to the Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band “Foreigner” will be performing at the Salem Civic Center in May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th.

FOREIGNER has released many hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “I Want to Know What Love Is”, and the following classics - “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Urgent”, “Say You Will”, “Dirty White Boy”, “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time”.

Individual ticket prices are $36.50, $52, $66.50, $82 and $122. Limited VIP packages also are available online.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and online at www.ticketmaster.com

