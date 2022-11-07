Rock band “Foreigner” coming to the Salem Civic Center
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band “Foreigner” will be performing at the Salem Civic Center in May.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th.
FOREIGNER has released many hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “I Want to Know What Love Is”, and the following classics - “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Urgent”, “Say You Will”, “Dirty White Boy”, “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time”.
Individual ticket prices are $36.50, $52, $66.50, $82 and $122. Limited VIP packages also are available online.
Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and online at www.ticketmaster.com
