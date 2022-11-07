Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Rock band “Foreigner” coming to the Salem Civic Center

foreigner band
foreigner band(WHSV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band “Foreigner” will be performing at the Salem Civic Center in May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th.

FOREIGNER has released many hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “I Want to Know What Love Is”, and the following classics - “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Urgent”, “Say You Will”, “Dirty White Boy”, “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time”.

Individual ticket prices are $36.50, $52, $66.50, $82 and $122. Limited VIP packages also are available online.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and online at www.ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Smoke In Chimneys competing for chance to win $10,000 in Bull Pen competition
Birthday and Anniversaries for November 7, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 7, 2022
Gas pump.
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
Temperatures soar this afternoon leading to near record highs.
Monday November 7, Morning FastCast