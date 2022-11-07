Birthdays
Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful

Botetourt County encourages you to notice the small things in life
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have.

We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.

Tiffany shares ways you can participate in activities to stimulate mindfulness, log your reading and earn a new set of colorful badges!

Share your favorite activities and books on social media with #BoCoGrateful.

