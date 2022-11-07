Birthdays
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday.

River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County.

Virginia State Police say Lawson was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup, ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, hit an embankment and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, who say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

