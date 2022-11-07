Radford women publish book about children with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.

The author, Sally Grayson Chinn, along with Harriet R. Anderson, the book’s illustrator, are both from Radford and have been friends for years. The two former teachers decided to write the book after their own personal experiences with children with disabilities. The two sat down with us on Here @ Home to talk about how children with disabilities might have all kinds of physical limitations, but they also have wonderful, creative “gifts” that make them “special” beyond the designation of “special needs.”

In the book, Seth is a wonderful artist who draws and colors constantly. Ellie, who deals with limited vision, can “see” wonderful stories in her mind so she spends her time writing about what she is thinking and dreaming about. The other children in the book have dreams too but they feel sad that they can’t always do what they want to do.

It takes a beautiful, magical butterfly named Lilly to make them realize that just like the changes that create a lovely butterfly from a simple little caterpillar, they, too, will be able to change and grow in order to be talented and successful people just like everyone else.

