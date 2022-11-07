Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Radford women publish book about children with disabilities

Book focuses on children’s gifts rather than limitations
Seth and the secret of the butterfly
Seth and the secret of the butterfly(Sally Grayson Chinn)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.

The author, Sally Grayson Chinn, along with Harriet R. Anderson, the book’s illustrator, are both from Radford and have been friends for years. The two former teachers decided to write the book after their own personal experiences with children with disabilities. The two sat down with us on Here @ Home to talk about how children with disabilities might have all kinds of physical limitations, but they also have wonderful, creative “gifts” that make them “special” beyond the designation of “special needs.”

In the book, Seth is a wonderful artist who draws and colors constantly. Ellie, who deals with limited vision, can “see” wonderful stories in her mind so she spends her time writing about what she is thinking and dreaming about. The other children in the book have dreams too but they feel sad that they can’t always do what they want to do.

It takes a beautiful, magical butterfly named Lilly to make them realize that just like the changes that create a lovely butterfly from a simple little caterpillar, they, too, will be able to change and grow in order to be talented and successful people just like everyone else.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Take the Challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
Take the Challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
“I Matter” Campaign Focuses on Roanoke Youth
“I Matter” Campaign Focuses on Roanoke Youth
Free Health Webinar Set for Parents with Special Needs Children
Free Health Webinar Set for Parents with Special Needs Children
Family Wellness Roanoke
Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children