Woman reported missing out of Henry Co.

Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office(Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing out of Henry Co. after last being seen on Saturday, November 5.

According to the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office, it is unknown if she is in danger. She was reported missing by her husband and was last seen leaving her residence at 391 Holland Circle in Axton.

Wilson is five-feet-four inches and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2015 Nissan black van with VA registration of VFC-5144.

“Anyone having information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.”

