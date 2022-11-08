Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Autopsy results for Aaron Carter are being deferred until further investigation.

The 34-year-old singer’s body was found inside his home in Lancaster, California over the weekend.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Sunday, but the coroner’s office said additional studies are needed before a cause of death is confirmed.

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
Police lights generic.
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
Future site of Wythe County's professional hockey team
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing