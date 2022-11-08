Beautiful sunshine through midweek; Tropical rain by Friday

Cooler & drier air the next few days

Nicole to bring a soaking rain Friday

Winter-like air to arrive Sunday

Don’t forget the full lunar eclipse begins around 5:17 AM and maximum eclipse is at 5:59 AM. We won’t have another total lunar eclipse until the year of 2025!

The full lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday Morning. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Tuesday will be a good day to head to the polls as we stay rain free with lots of sun. High temperatures will read in the 50s and 60s (near seasonable). We will be cool Tuesday night though. Lows fall down into the 30s for most.

We hold onto highs reading in the 50s and 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday along with dry conditions. Clouds will start to stretch into our area primarily on Thursday out in front of our next weather maker.

Here's a look at your election day forecast.

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY)

We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday as tropical rain from Nicole is expected to enter the region.

Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Monday and should impact Florida by midweek, then track northward, spreading rain into the MidAtlantic by Friday.

Here's the latest on Nicole. (WDBJ Weather)

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TIMING: While timing and impacts can certainly change through the week, we anticipate rain to overspread the region starting early Friday morning and likely lasting into late Friday evening before exiting east. This will likely impact Veterans Day parades and events planned throughout the area Friday.

RAINFALL TOTALS: At this time, most models are suggesting 1-2″ of rain, but that could change based on timing and track. This would mean a very marginal risk of flooding. Check throughout the week for updates.

A soaking rain is expected to develop Friday thanks to Nicole. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

As remnants from Nicole exit the region Saturday, much cooler air will move in behind the system. Saturday will be our transition day, with highs in the 60s and breezy conditions. By Sunday and Monday, afternoon highs will be winter-like with temperatures never making it out of the 40s for most areas.

Temperatures take a tumble after Nicole passes our region. (WDBJ Weather)

