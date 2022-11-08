Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Beautiful sunshine through midweek; Tropical rain by Friday

Plan for a cool down after Monday’s record-setting temperatures
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cooler & drier air the next few days
  • Nicole to bring a soaking rain Friday
  • Winter-like air to arrive Sunday

Don’t forget the full lunar eclipse begins around 5:17 AM and maximum eclipse is at 5:59 AM. We won’t have another total lunar eclipse until the year of 2025!

The full lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday Morning.
The full lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday Morning.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Tuesday will be a good day to head to the polls as we stay rain free with lots of sun. High temperatures will read in the 50s and 60s (near seasonable). We will be cool Tuesday night though. Lows fall down into the 30s for most.

We hold onto highs reading in the 50s and 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday along with dry conditions. Clouds will start to stretch into our area primarily on Thursday out in front of our next weather maker.

Here's a look at your election day forecast.
Here's a look at your election day forecast.

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY)

We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday as tropical rain from Nicole is expected to enter the region.

Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Monday and should impact Florida by midweek, then track northward, spreading rain into the MidAtlantic by Friday.

Here's the latest on Nicole.
Here's the latest on Nicole.(WDBJ Weather)

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TIMING: While timing and impacts can certainly change through the week, we anticipate rain to overspread the region starting early Friday morning and likely lasting into late Friday evening before exiting east. This will likely impact Veterans Day parades and events planned throughout the area Friday.

RAINFALL TOTALS: At this time, most models are suggesting 1-2″ of rain, but that could change based on timing and track. This would mean a very marginal risk of flooding. Check throughout the week for updates.

A soaking rain is expected to develop Friday thanks to Nicole.
A soaking rain is expected to develop Friday thanks to Nicole.(WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

As remnants from Nicole exit the region Saturday, much cooler air will move in behind the system. Saturday will be our transition day, with highs in the 60s and breezy conditions. By Sunday and Monday, afternoon highs will be winter-like with temperatures never making it out of the 40s for most areas.

Temperatures take a tumble after Nicole passes our region.
Temperatures take a tumble after Nicole passes our region.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
Police lights generic.
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
Future site of Wythe County's professional hockey team
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

Latest News

We could see some tropical rain by Friday.
Drier, cooler air through midweek; Nicole to bring soaking rain Friday
Tracking rain from Nicole that is on the way in Friday
Monday, November 7 - Evening Weather Briefing
Total Lunar Eclipse happens Tuesday morning.
Full Forecast: Staying Rain-free Until Friday as Tropical Moisture Moves In
We'll see increasing sunshine today leading to highs well into the 70s to near 80F.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-11/7/22