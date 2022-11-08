Birthdays
Chamber hosts Buy Local Business Showcase

Connect with Montgomery County businesses at the 2022 Chamber Buy Local Business Showcase!
By Natalie Faunce
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a great opportunity to shop locally and meet local businesses in Montgomery County.

Scott Whyte, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, along with local business owner Nancy Creed, joinS us on Here @ Home to talk about the event and why it’s so important to buy local this holiday season.

Be sure to head on out and meet your neighbors and show them your support!

2022 Buy Local Business Showcase

November 9

3:45-7:00 PM, Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center

901 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA

