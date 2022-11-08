Birthdays
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday.

Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany County. Police say Brewster was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes in a Chevrolet Prizm when she hit a Hyundai Sonata head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

