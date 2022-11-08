Election workers work to ensure elections are fair and accurate here at home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As you make your way to the polls Monday, you may be wondering what goes on behind the scenes. Election workers here at home are essential to ensuring the elections are fair and run smoothly.

“Who are the elections officials?” asked Roanoke City Officer of Election Alison Weaver. “We’re your neighbors. We’re members of your community.”

Some of the poll workers at Highland Park Elementary School were a nurse, a physical therapist, a writer and a retired veteran. Officers of Elections in charge of Old Southwest-Wasena Precinct arrived at 5 a.m.

“We volunteer to work a 16-hour day. To get up at 4 a.m. and get down here to ensure everyone has the right to vote,” said Weaver.

Weaver says they do receive a stipendm but says they don’t do it for the money; they do it because they’re interested in the electoral process.

“We do everything we can to ensure the privacy of the voter,” explained Weaver. “So that they do stay confidential in the casting of the ballot.”

Roanoke City voter Ashley Soechting said the process of voting was easy and fast, and went very smoothly.

“And everyone I went to, the poll workers, have been extremely helpful,” said Soechting. “Even the first time just after I moved to Virginia and became a Virginian. They helped me get set up to vote here.”

Not only are they keeping your vote safe; their main priority is to protect the ballots. They are never left alone, and this year Virginia added a specific barcode for each precinct.

“We always know exactly how many ballots were delivered to us. We know that if someone messes up a ballot, we have to void it. We have to turn those in as well,” added Weaver. “And we will be here at night until we can account for every single ballot that was delivered to us.”

