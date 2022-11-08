Help a child have a happy Christmas
Adopt an angel from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree.
Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how many children are registered so far in the Angel Tree Program and how people can help adopt an angel.
To find out more visit salvationarmypotomac.org/roanokeva/
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.