Help a child have a happy Christmas

Adopt an angel from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program(The Salvation Army)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree.

Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how many children are registered so far in the Angel Tree Program and how people can help adopt an angel.

To find out more visit salvationarmypotomac.org/roanokeva/

