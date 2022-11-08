Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.

The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.

Read the letter from the county below.

This comes as Roanoke County Police and an internal auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds, with the volunteer squad being suspended at the start of that investigation.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says there is no expected disruption to services in the Hollins area, as the county has provided 24-hour fire and ambulance coverage to the area for 20 years.

