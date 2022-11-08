Birthdays
HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless

HOME-ARP funds coming to the community
A homeless person sits on a cot at Victory Transformation's warming center in Oswego.
A homeless person sits on a cot at Victory Transformation's warming center in Oswego.
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.

They also mentioned the community can hear more about how these funds will be used at an upcoming public presentation and discussion on homelessness, housing instability and housing needs.

It will be held November 15 from 6 - 7:30pm at the Belmont Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1101 Jamison Ave SE, Roanoke.

