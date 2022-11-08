Birthdays
Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says

FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on Nov. 22, 2019.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic.

In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month.

However, during the first year of the pandemic in 2020, that growth increased to 7.2% a month on average.

From the spring of 2020 when most restrictions and lockdowns were first put in place through spring of 2021, the number of eating disorder inpatient admissions about doubled.

The lead researcher said the study doesn’t report whether the pandemic caused the increase or if the severity of cases was worse during the pandemic.

The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

