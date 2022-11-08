Birthdays
No. 13 Hokies women’s basketball team rolls over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No.13 Virginia Tech women’s team brought in their new season to the tune of more than doubling their first opponent’s tally on the court, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 101-45.

Cayla King dropped 33 points, including a school-record nine threes in the game. Liz Kitley finished with 18 points and nine boards.

The Hokies host Bucknell on Friday.

