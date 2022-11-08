Birthdays
Polls open: General Election Day 2022 underway

Your Vote Virginia
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Polls are open in Virginia until 7 p.m. Tuesday to elect people to a variety of offices, including Congressional seats, city and town councils, boards of supervisors and school boards. There are also some referendums on local ballots.

Click here to see what races WDBJ7 is following; results will trickle in after 7 p.m.

Click here to see what races are on ballots across the commonwealth, again with results after polls close at 7.

Click here for polling place and other election information from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Click here to see hometown political stories WDBJ7 has done leading up to the election.

